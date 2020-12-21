PM visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakabganj in New Delhi today, and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure.

Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji”, the Prime Minister said.

