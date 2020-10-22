PM pays tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM pays tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.

“Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered.

From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens”, the Prime Minister said.