The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.”