Monday , October 4 2021

PM lauds KVIC’s world’s largest Khadi National Flag

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has praised Khadi Village Industries Commissions initiative of world’s largest Khadi National Flag (At a height of 225 feet and 150 feet width) displayed in Leh, Ladakh as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known.

This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

 

