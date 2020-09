PM expresses grief over the loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones.”