PM congratulates Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning Bronze medal in Javelin at Paralympics Games

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning the Bronze medal in Javelin at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics”

Please share this news