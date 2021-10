The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow over the death of Visasolie Lhoungu of Nagaland.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“ Visasolie Lhoungu was a hardworking and dedicated person who was passionate about the progress of Nagaland and empowerment of the Naga people. He made noteworthy efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. RIP.”

