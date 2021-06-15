Plantation Drive At Niwaru Military Station

Jaipur : Niwaru Military Station organised a Tree Plantation Drive with an aim of contributing to the National level Green Initiative, to fight against global warming and thereby reducing its impact on climate change and ultimately presenting a better environment for the next generation. A total of 1980 saplings of locally available flora to include ornamental, fruit bearing and arboriculture plants were planted.

All participants including ladies and children pledged to carry forward the initiative and contribute actively towards increasing the green cover inside the station premises for pristine natural habitat. Indian Army is committed towards organising such activities to contribute in maintaining ecological balance and conserving the environment. The enthusiasm and zeal displayed by young kids during the drive was commendable. The act of adopting the plants and taking care of them will rejuvenate the young minds and will also help to build a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

