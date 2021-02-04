Over 60K youths from Mewar-Marwar region to line up for Army Recruitment Rally in Udaipur

Udaipur : The district and police administration is gearing up with the arrangements of the massive recruitment rally to be held by the Indian Army in Udaipur from February 8 to 28th at the Maharana Pratap Khelgaon premises here. Some 65 thousand youths from 11 districts of Rajasthan including Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, Nagore, Barmer and Jaisalmer are expected to participate in the recruitment rally for their physical fitness test and verification of medical documents. Collector ChetanRam Deora said the youths who aspire to join the defence service and had completed the online application process in September-October last, are permitted to participate in the rally.

The Army has sent the test schedule and slots to the youths who would reach Udaipur accordingly. Three thousand five hundred aspirants would take part daily in the physical test and hence looking at the large number of people to gather here, the administration has made arrangements for their temporary lodgings in tents here and food stalls too inside the Khelgaon premises. Lights, barricading, toilets, parking, medical amenities and parking facilities too have been set up with the help of various departments.

“To transport the hundreds of youths arriving in Udaipur bus stand and railway station, special buses have been reserved. Also a temporary roadways depo would be made at the Khelgaon to take them back to their destinations” Deora informed. Looking at the large number of gatherings in the city in the coming days, the administration has instructed the department to take special care of the COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pachar said security arrangements have been beefed up and some 700 police personnel would be deployed at the venue during the 20 days of recruitment rally.

Also to ensure that traffic management in the city area is not affected during the footfall of visitors, routes have been chalked out for the easy movement of buses carrying the army aspirants. The Collector and the SP visited the Khelgaon premises to supervise the arrangements. The Army would take over the possession of the premises on February 6 and outsiders would not be permitted inside until the recruitment process is complete. Aspirants have to carry the COVID free asymptomatic and no-risk certificates issued 48 hours before the recruitment day, alongwith the admission card, for participating in the physical test.