Sayaji Hotels shines as its arm enters into 8 management, franchise agreements

Sayaji Hotels’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary — Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML), has signed and entered into 8 Management agreements / Franchise agreements / term sheets for the expansion of SHML by having new properties at Pithampur, Rewa, Sangli, Aurangabad, Dwarka, Satara, Lonavla and Sarola.

