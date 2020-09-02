On mission mode, Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of August 2020 surpasses last years loading of the same month

On mission mode, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead. Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of August 2020 surpasses last years loading for the same month.

In the month of August 2020 Indian Railways loading was 94.33 million tonnes which is 3.31 million tonnes higher compare to last years loading for the same month (91.02 million tonnes).

In the month of August 2020 Indian Railways loading was 94.33 million tonnes which includes 40.49 million tonnes of coal, 12.46 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.24 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.32 million tonnes of fertilizers, 4.63 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), and 3.2 million tonnes of mineral oil.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

Covid 19 has been used by Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.