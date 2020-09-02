Of the total 4.33 cr tests, India conducted more than 1.22 cr tests in the last 2 weeks

The guiding principle within the Centre-led strategy of TEST, TRACK, TREAT has been aggressive testing by the States/UTs. High level of testing on a sustained leads to early diagnosis and enhanced recoveries.

Following this tenet, India’s cumulative tests have crossed 4.3 crores today (4,33,24,834). 1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last two weeks alone.

States/UTs are progressively increasing their testing capacity. The States contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three States account for nearly 34% of the total testing.

India’s per day testing capacity has crossed 10 lakhs tests. 10,16,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

There has been a sustained growth in the average weekly numbers of tests. The weekly average tests have multiplied by more than 4 times since the first week of July 2020.

Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country have given a substantial boost. The Tests Per Million (TPM) have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394.

22 States/UTs have better TPM than National Average. Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting maximum number of tests in a day.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .