OKIE Electronics vies lucrative growth opportunities in Rajasthan

Launches its high quality and value for money range of OKIE LED TVs in the state

Udaipur : After much success in multiple states across India, one of India’s fast growing manufacturing companies Okie Ventures now enters Rajasthan withOKIE Electronics. With strategic partnerships and distribution strategies already in place, consumers can soon begin purchasing OKIE’shigh qualitySmartLEDTVs in major cities of Rajasthan.

The ‘OKIE Smart TV’ range is available in different sizes ranging from 24” to 65” and comes with an exclusive Inbuilt Sound Bar to give viewers a theatre-like experience right at home. The brand also offers a range of ‘HD Smart TVs’& 4K Tv’s in different sizes with rich picture quality and gripping sound for an enriching audio-visual experience. OKIE’s 4K smart Bezel less LED TV model is known for its superior technology and an amazing viewing experience.

Commenting on their expansion, Mr. J. Masand,Founder & MD, OKIE Ventures Pvt. Ltd. said, “After having seen success inOKIE Electronics business within a short period of time, this is an opportune time for OKIE to penetrate in all the major cities of Rajasthan. Rajasthan is a market with huge potential and we’ve built a clear road map for this expansion. From finalizing the setup, completing strategic partnership with a few distributors to having a strong team at our disposal, we are all set with our action plan to complement our ambitiousgrowth plan for Rajasthan”.

Speaking about the TV industry in India and Rajasthan, Mr. Masand added, “With shelter-in-place orders and work-at-home mandates continuing, the demand for in-home TV/video consumption has risen to unprecedented levels. Allthis points to a healthy growth for the consumer electronics and TV’s in particular. This includes Rajasthan as well and hence, in Rajasthan, lies a big untapped opportunity. Subsequently, an analyst forecast states that the India smart TV market is set to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2024, with 2021 being an overwhelming year for the electronics industry.”

OKIE TV is currently available in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa and West Bengal and now they are launching in Rajasthan. They plan to enter every state and expand their presence across the nation with their penetration strategy.

The cost of OKIE LED TVs starts at Rs. 6,500/- and goes upto Rs. 85,999/-

