Amway Forays into Vegetable and Fruit Hygiene Category to Cater to the Growing Consumer Needs for Hygiene Products

Udaipur : Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies today announced the launch of its latest innovation in-home care category with Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash. Building on its expertise in home- care solutions and in its endeavor to cater to the growing need for hygiene care products, Amway forayed into the vegetable and fruit hygiene space with this launch.

Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash is a 5-in-1 cleaning solution for fruits and vegetables. The cleaning solution has no added chlorine, bleach, alcohol, artificial color or animal-based ingredients. It is scientifically lab-tested against 197 pesticides and is proven to remove surface germs (bacteria and fungus), surface pesticides, waxes, surface heavy metals along with dirt and dust from fruits, vegetables and cereals without leaving any residue.

Commenting on the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “The homecare category has grown significantly in the recent years, fueled by consumers’ need for good home hygiene, rising incomes, urbanization along with increased products’ penetration. Given the current environment, consumers have become even more hygiene conscious, and we have observed a significant shift in the consumer behaviour as well as the consumption pattern. The sudden spike in attention for healthcare has made home hygiene as one of the top priorities. Continuing our commitment to offering the highest quality and versatile products, we have launched Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash. The product contains naturally derived cleansing agents with no harmful residue. Riding on Amway’s 60 plus years of expertise in developing environment-friendly homecare solutions, this innovation aims to address the growing need of our consumers for hygiene products.”

Talking about the innovation, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “In the current times of heightened health and hygiene awareness, there is expected worry over ingesting harmful chemicals and bacteria that remain after regular cleaning of fruits and vegetables. Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash is best defined, as the home care solution that combines the one-two punch of cleaning. With frequent reports of consumers limiting discretionary expenses, Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash offers value for money. With a unique concentrated formula, this cleaning solution follows the philosophy of less is more leading to the low cost per usage.”

He further added, “We are excited with the business opportunity offered by the market. To ensure national wide reach and to engage our direct retailer/sellers and their consumers, we are introducing extensive training sessions and digital activations across platforms to spread awareness around the surface impurities present on the fruits and vegetables. We are confident that Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash will be able to cater to the immediate need of our direct sellers and customers”. Comprising of 11 products in the home care portfolio, the company is foreseeing the category to register INR 250 crores by 2025.

With shifting consumer priorities, Amway India has witnessed a significant surge in the demand for home care and home hygiene productswith Amway Pursue Disinfectant Cleaner and Amway Home LOC multi-purpose cleaner emerging as best-selling SKUs. Additionally, to meet the immediate consumer need and demand, in the last few months, Amway has also introduced Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel, which was conceptualized and developed within 30 days. The company plans to continue with the new product development to further strengthen its portfolio.

