Atul Auto rides high on launching new RIK CNG Passenger for Gujarat market

Atul Auto is currently trading at Rs. 204.05, up by 6.15 points or 3.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 197.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 209.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 209.00 and Rs. 200.25 respectively. So far 4646 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 218.35 on 01-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 117.00 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 218.35 and Rs. 192.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 443.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.75% and 39.55% respectively.

Atul Auto has launched the new RIK CNG Passenger for the Gujarat market. RIK platform was conceived after an extensive research keeping in mind the customer requirements both for the domestic and International markets. Atul RIK will be available in 3 fuel variants CNG, LPG & Petrol.

The new Atul RIK CNG combines both Style and Economics. It comes with features like International styled beige dashboard, semi digital Instrument cluster, step less entry, and first ever L.E.D tail lamps. When it comes to (RoI) Return on Investment, company has taken care of RIK customers by offering ‘Atulya Vishwas’ scheme which makes it the most attractive value creator in its space. In addition to Atulya Vishwas, the RIK CNG/LPG variant comes with a 36 months (unlimited km) super warranty.

Atul Auto is a leading manufacturer of 3-Wheeled Commercial Vehicles in the state of Gujarat, presently engaged in the manufacturing of Three Wheelers like 6-seater Auto Rickshaws, Pick-Up Vans and Chassis of Passenger Vehicles.

