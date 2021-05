NHPC has got approval of the concerned authority to acquire the entire 2 per cent equity stake of PTC India in Chenab Valley Power Projects. After the acquisition of the stake, the NHPC’s share will increase to 51 per cent to become a majority stakeholder in Chenab Valley Power Projects.

NHPC is engaged in electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. The company is also engaged in contracts, project management and consultancy works.

