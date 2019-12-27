Multiple CAA support rallies scheduled across country today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a mega rally in Mumbai today.

A peace rally by the BJP in support of the CAA will also take place at Jagiroad, in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal is likely to address the peace rally.

The BJP will also take out procession in support of CAA in Puducherry.

In another event, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will addresses a press conference in Goa.

A programme to spread awareness in Citizenship Amendment Act has also been organised in Vijaywada.

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will address the awareness programme.

A press conference by HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal will also take place in Madhya Pradesh in support of CAA.