MSP operation during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21

The arrival of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 has already commenced and Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes as done in previous seasons.

As on 08.10.2020, total procurement of Paddy across all States in India increased by 48% from 17.7 LMT last year to 26.3 LMT this year.

In the ongoing Kharif Season, Punjab registered unprecedented increase of procurement from 1.76 LMT last year to 15.99 LMT this year as on 08.10.2020, which is more than 900% of the Kharif procurement so far as compared to last year.

During the ongoing Kharif Season, in Tamil Nadu, Paddy procurement was 9517 MT as against 320 MT on 08.10.2019. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, Paddy procurement so far in KMS 2020-21 has been 4423 MT this year as against 92 MT last year on October 8. Thus, both States have seen significant jump in procurement.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. In addition, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS) so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 08.10.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 455.60 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs. 3.28 Crores benefitting 324 farmers in Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling at or above MSP. Respective State Governments are making arrangements for commencement of procurement in respect of Moong and other Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 1st October, 2020 and cumulative procurement as on 8th October, 2020 by Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of 11755 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 3314.55 lakh benefitting 2404 farmers.