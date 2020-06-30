Mission Sagar: INS Kesari Arrives Kochi

Indian Naval Ship Kesari arrived at Kochi today after 55 days of deployment to the Southern Indian Ocean region as part of ‘Mission Sagar’. The ship was deployed on a special ‘COVID Relief Mission’ and made port calls at Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Antsiranana (Madagascar), Moroni (Comoros Islands) and Port Victoria (Seychelles) for delivery of 580 tons of food aid and essential medical stores to local authorities.

A 14 member Naval Medical Assistance Team was also deputed to Mauritius and Comoros for 20 days each and assisted local governments in formulation of long term strategy to counter COVID 19 through mutual sharing of experience.

The shipment of essential medicines and Medical Assistance Team as part of ‘Mission Sagar’ reaffirms India’s role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region(IOR) and reflects India’s commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the IOR.

Ship’s long deployment in rough seas and difficult times towards delivery of essential medical aid has been widely appreciated by. Prime Minister of Mauritius had personally thanked Indian Prime Minister during a telephone conversation last month for deployment of INS Kesari. Heads of states or senior dignitaries from other countries had also expressed gratitude for the timely aid. Overall, the Mission Sagar of Indian Navy has been a great success.

Mission Sagar has been in consonance with the Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’highlighting the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond. The operation was progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.