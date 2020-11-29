Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang Punia’s one month training camp in USA

A one month training camp in USA has been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia. The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26, 2020. The camp will take place from December 4 , 2020 to January 3, 2021 at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan, USA at an approximate cost of Rs 14 Lakhs.

Bajrang who has been training at the SAI Sonepat centre after the resumption of training camps post the corona virus lockdown, will travel to the USA with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay. At the training camp he will get to train with top international wrestlers under head coach, two-time Olympic champion Sergei Beloglazov.

Bajrang has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships.