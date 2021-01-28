Hema Malini along with Ustad Rashid Khan, unveils a music album set to become a new anthem in Kolkata for BJP’s political campaign

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini and Padma Ustad Rashid Khan launched anthems for BJP’s Kolkata campaign at an event organised in Mumbai by Shouvik Dasgupta.

The album released has four songs in Bangla and Hindi languages.

All the four songs exude a sense of patriotism as they hinge upon themes about the country, the development that it has undergone in recent years and the vision of the ruling government for the nation.

The event is another feather in the cap for Dasgupta, who has been working towards giving a push to the narrative of Indian culture nationally and globally, apart from supporting efforts for betterment of society in aspects of education.

The event was attended by renowned names from the world of music like Udit Narayan, Ila Arun, Shaan, Ustaad Akram Khan and Rani Khanam to name a few.

At the launch, Mrs. Hema Malini said, ”I congratulate Shouvik Dasgupta for bringing such relevant songs for the upcoming elections. If BJP comes in power in Bengal, the lives of people in Bengal is going to change for better.”

Mr. Shouvik Dasgupta added, “My life is dedicated to music. I have been working towards promoting classical music through cultural events and would always strive to push the envelope for what our country is known for, i.e. unity in diversity through art and culture. For me, these songs were the best way to convey messages to the people in Bengal.”

The evening ended with Udit Narayan mesmerising people with his songs including Papa Kehte Hain.

