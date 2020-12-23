Man Posing As UP Cop Rapes Woman In Hotel, Arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man posing as an Uttar Pradesh Police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj area after luring her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The matter came to light on September 6 when police were informed regarding a woman being sexually assaulted by a police officer in a hotel in Paharganj area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said on the statement of the complainant, a case of rape was registered and during investigation, it was observed that the identity used by the accused to book the hotel was fake.

As part of the probe, several CCTV cameras were checked, call detail records were analysed, but the accused frequently changed his mobile phone numbers and location. It came to notice that the accused was in touch with some woman and visited bars in Delhi-NCR, the officer said.

