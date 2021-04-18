Man dies on bike while being driven home by colleagues

Udaipur : In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man died on bike while being taken home by co-workers after his health condition deteriorated on not getting timely treatment. The deceased Ramesh son of Logar Meena, resident of Palawaton ka Saath in Kanore village under Vallabhnagar block of Udaipur district worked in a hotel in Udaipur and had been unwell for some days.

Instead of getting him admitted in a hospital, the hotel owner asked his employees Kailash and Roshan Meena to drop Ramesh at his home. The three set off on a motorcycle around 11am. Ramesh was unconscious and died on the way however Kailash and Roshan didn’t know of his death thinking that he might be asleep due to illness. Ramesh’s feet kept dragging all the way that his fingers bled.

The men could not find Ramesh’s home and roamed around the area for hours. They could not even access to his mobile due to the pattern lock. Meanwhile, near Badwai on the Bhinder-Kanore road, the fuel was exhausted and the men had to get down. Seeing Ramesh’s condition, people informed the ambulance which carried him to Kanore CHC.

“The doctors declared him dead, since they suspected Ramesh could be corona positive, the body has been shifted to Udaipur’s mortuary on Sunday for autopsy” Kamlendra Singh Solanki, Kanore SHO told Udaipur Kiran. Meanwhile, the spot where the incident took place falls under Dungla police station of Chittorgarh district.

“We have registered the case and the autopsy report is awaited. If the deceased’s report turns out positive, the cremation would be held accordingly and if negative, the body would be given to the family” Sangram Singh, SHO Dungla police station told Udaipur Kiran.