Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister addresses the first Jai Krishna Memorial Lecture organized by IIT Roorkee

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra addressed the first Jai Krishna memorial lecture organised by IIT Roorkee. The lecture was focused COVID-19 and the Future of Disaster Risk Management in India.

Addressing the event, Principal Secreatry said that the scope of disaster risk management has increased. He added that its scope has expanded and many subjects have been mixed in it and is no longer seen as just a narrow specific area.

Mishra further stressed on the future steps that needs to be taken to tackle situations aroused in pandemic. He also said that COVID-19 pandemic has taught as a lesson through which country can plan a better future ahead.