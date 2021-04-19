Indiamart Intermesh’s arm to acquire 22% share capital of Truckhall

Indiamart Intermesh through its wholly owned subsidiary — Tradezeal Online has agreed to acquire 22% of the Share Capital (on fully diluted basis) of Truckhall through Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement (SSHA) signed between the parties. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary intends to invest a total of upto Rs 9.68 crore.

This investment shall be in line with the Indiamart Group’s long-term objective of offering various Software as a Service (SaaS) based solutions for businesses.

Indiamart Intermesh is India’s largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services.

