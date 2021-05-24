Mahindra & Mahindra extends warranty, service period on entire range of vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has extended the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles till July 31 due to lockdown in several states in the wake of the pandemic. This will be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1 and May 31. The company wants to offer its customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalized as well as digital & contactless sales and service support.

M&M is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. Amongst the various business interests of its parent group, the company is mainly involved in the automobile manufacturing. It is one of the leading auto companies of India.

