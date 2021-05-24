Natco Pharma zooms on starting Phase-III Clinical Trial of Molnupiravir capsules for Covid-19 treatment

Natco Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 1105.00, up by 114.20 points or 11.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 990.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1188.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1188.95 and Rs. 1100.00 respectively. So far 109062 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,188.95 on 24-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 573.30 on 28-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1188.95 and Rs. 917.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18066.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 48.87%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.49% and 18.65% respectively.

Natco Pharma has initiated Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules in India. Its first patient was dosed on May 21, 2021 in Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. Pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy.

Phase-III clinical trial is initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir Capsules in mild COVID-19 patients. NATCO’s clinical trial is planned in 32 hospitals across India. A few established hospitals locally include Yashoda Hospitals, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad and Vizag, and Excel Hospital, where the trial is being conducted.

Natco Pharma was promoted as a private company to be in the business of research, developing, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical substances and finished dosage forms for Indian and International markets.

