Dr. Reddy’s working on development of new treatment options for COVID-19 patients

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is working on the development of new treatment options for COVID-19 patients which it aims to launch over the next few months while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of its existing range of products for the infectious disease in the market. The company has already launched Sputnik V vaccine while partnering various organisations, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

