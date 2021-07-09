Maha: Nashik records 165 new COVID-19 cases; seven more fatalities

Nashik : The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra”s Nashik district rose to 3,96,031, after 165 persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, a health official said. At least seven patients died of the infection, while 166 were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 8,420 and the count of recoveries to 3,85,832, the official said. Of the total number of fatalities, 3,905 were reported in the NMC limits, 4,032 in other parts of the district and 357 in Malegaon, it was stated. As many as 20,59,207 swabs samples have been tested till date, of which 11,458 were tested on Friday, the official added.

