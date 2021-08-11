Lupin falls despite reporting 5- fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Lupin is currently trading at Rs. 1043.20, down by 75.90 points or 6.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 1119.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1077.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1090.60 and Rs. 1040.00 respectively. So far 168977 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1267.50 on 02-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 856.00 on 10-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1158.90 and Rs. 1040.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47684.31 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.69% and 12.47% respectively.

Lupin has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported 77.64% rise in its net profit at Rs 645.87 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 363.58 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 22.34% at Rs 3338.75 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 2729.09 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 5- fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 542.46 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 106.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 20.35% at Rs 4298.02 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 3571.14 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







