Power Grid Corporation of India zooms on reporting 3- fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Power Grid Corporation Of India is currently trading at Rs. 175.15, up by 2.60 points or 1.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 172.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 173.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 177.05 and Rs. 172.70 respectively. So far 368709 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 188.63 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 115.99 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 177.05 and Rs. 171.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 123186.50 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.34%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 42.16% and 6.51% respectively.

Power Grid Corporation of India has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported 3- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 6085.41 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 1978.91 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.92% at Rs 10285.38 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 9620.13 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 3- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 5998.28 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 2048.42 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 5.86% at Rs 10391.61 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 9816.72 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

