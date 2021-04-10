Lieutenant General As Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command Visits Chetak Corps

Jaipur : Lieutenant General AS Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command visited Chetak Corps on 08 and 09 April 2021. During his visit the Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General MK Mago, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps on the operational readiness of the formation as well as important training issues. He was also briefed on the security situation in the area of responsibility. The General Officer interacted with the formation commanders and other senior officers of Chetak Corps.

The Army Commander emphasised on maintaining a high threshold of operational readiness in order to meet emerging challenges across the spectrum of operations. He also commended the formation for the high level of operational preparedness and reiterated the requirement of ensuring force protection measures to be taken by all against COVID-19. He complimented the leadership of the formations and exhorted them to remain focused on professional excellence.

