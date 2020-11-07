Learn from the life and virtues of Lord Rama and move on righteous path shown by Him – Vice President

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu today asked the new generation to learn from the life and virtues of Lord Rama and move on the righteous path shown by Him for a successful and fulfilling life.

Launching the book titled “Thavaasmi: Life and Skills through the lens of Ramayana” virtually, Naidu said that Lord Rama’s life, words and actions define how “Satya” (Truth) and “Dharma” (Righteousness) can become part of everyone’s life. “His relationship with parents, brothers, wife, friends and enemies as well as his gurus shows how an ideal person would respond to various challenges in life and emerge stronger”, he added.

Referring to Lord Rama as Maryada Purushottama, the Vice President said that he was a great ruler who epitomized good governance and always remains in people’s hearts.

He described Ramayana as an immortal epic embedded in India’s collective cultural heritage and underlined the fact that the values espoused by Lord Rama have inspired numerous poets and saints to compose Ramayana in different languages. “There is probably no other epic in the world that has been re-told, re-sung and re-woven in so many fascinating ways”, the Vice President said.

He said the Valmiki Ramayana was not just ‘Adi Kavya’ (first epic) but also the ‘Anadi Kavya’ because it is timeless, eternal and does not lose its relevance in any life context. “It enchants the scholarly as well as the common, unlettered citizen”, the Vice President added.

He said that Ramayana motivates the young and old with positive thoughts leading to living a fuller life. “We celebrate the victory of goodness, righteousness, and harmony over evil, mischief and disruptive violence”, he further highlighted.

Naidu specifically referred to the episode wherein Lakshamana requests Lord Rama to stay back in Lanka after the defeat of Ravana, but Lord Rama refuses by saying ‘Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi’ – meaning ‘the Mother and motherland are greater than even the Heaven’.

Exhorting the people to take inspiration from these words, Naidu asked them to always remember the country where they were born, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities or what position they hold.

The book “Thavaasmi…” is in four volumes and is prepared by a team of young professionals after years of extensive research. It presents the story of Ramayana as a dialogue between a father and daughter with a number of exercises making it an interesting learning experience.

Expressing his concern over the waning habit of reading bed time stories, the Vice President said that ‘Thavaasmi…’ is an attempt to revive it. “These four books are also good bedtime stories, he said.

He complimented the author of the books Rallabandi Srirama Chakradhar, co-author, Smt. Amara Sarada Deepthi and the entire Team Thavaasmi for bringing out the excellent publication.

K V Chowdary, Former Central Vigilance Commissioner, R Srirama Chakradhar, author, Thavaasmi, Smt. A Sarada Deepthi, co-author, Thavaasmi , team of Thavaasmi and students and teachers from various schools were among those who participated in online program.

Following is the full text of speech –

“I am happy to launch the four volumes of Thavaasmi that give the readers a very good insight into the great Indian epic, Ramayana.

Ramayana is among the oldest epics in the world. It is the story of an extraordinary human being who led an exemplary life despite innumerable challenges in life. It also has many characters who exemplify different human values.

The authors have created an interesting narrative that tells the story of Ramayana but also promotes reflections and analysis of the underlying message.

The story of Ramayana is presented as a dialogue between a father and daughter with a number of exercises that make this a learning experience. The reader is offered different thought provoking tools like Comparison Mirrors, Introspection Mirrors, Media Reporting, Character Presentation and Research questions. These facilitate introspection and a deeper understanding of this great epic.

The four books are also good bedtime stories. We are gradually losing the tradition of bed time stories. Thavaasmi is an attempt to revive it.

Sri Rama is called Maryada Purushotthama or the best of persons with excellent conduct.

• అందరూ చరిత్ర గురించి చెబుతూ కొన్ని నాగరికతల గురించి చెబుతారు. ఆ క్రమంలో ఎందరో పాలకులు. మరెందరో మానవులు. కొందరి చరిత్రలు కాలగర్భంలో కలిసి పోతే, మరెందరి చరిత్రలో చెదపురుగులకు ఆహారంగా మారాయి. కాలాలు గడిచినా, యుగాలు దాటినా తల్లి మాటల్లో, తండ్రి చేతల్లో, గురువు బాటల్లో రాముడి సుగుణాలు మాత్రమే నిలిచిపోయాయి.

• ఒక నాయకుడు మంచి పాలన అదిస్తే అప్పటి ప్రజలు గుర్తుంచుకుంటారు. మరో నాలుగు తరాల తర్వాత మరో నాయకుడు వస్తాడు. కానీ యుగాల తర్వాత కూడా అందరి గుండెల్లో పదిలంగా ఉండి, రాజ్యమంటే రామరాజ్యమే అని వినిపిస్తోందంటే ఆయన ఎంత గొప్ప పాలకుడు. ఆయన నడిచిన మార్గం ఎంత ఉత్తమమైనది. ఆయన ఆచరించిన ధర్మం మరెంత బలమైనది.

• ధర్మో | విశ్వస్య | జగతః | ప్రతిష్టితః |

• అంటే ఈ విశ్వాన్ని పరిపాలించేది ధర్మమే అని అర్థం. అలాంటి ధర్మాన్ని కథా రూపంలో రసవంతంగా సామాన్యులకు కూడా అర్థమయ్యే విధంగా చెప్పిన ఆది కావ్యం శ్రీరాముని జీవితం.

• జనుల గుండెల్లో శ్రీరాముణ్ని ఆదర్శంగా నిలిపిన గుణాలు మొత్తం 16. రాముడు గుణవంతుడు, వీర్యవంతుడు, ధర్మాత్ముడు, కృతజ్ఞతా భావం కలిగిన వాడు, సత్యాన్ని పలికేవాడు, ధృడమైన సంకల్పం కలిగిన వాడు, చారిత్రము కలిగిన వాడు, అన్ని ప్రాణుల మంచి కోరేవాడు, విద్యావంతుడు, సమర్థుడు, ఎన్నిసార్లు చూసినా ఇంకా చూడాలనిపించేంతటి సౌందర్యము కలిగిన వాడు. ధైర్యవంతుడు, క్రోధాన్ని జయించిన వాడు, తేజస్సు కలిగిన వాడు, ఎదుటి వారిలో మంచిని చూసేవాడు. అవసరమైనప్పుడు కోపాన్ని తెచ్చుకోగలిగిన వాడు.

His life, words and thoughts, actions and responses define how “Satya” (Truth) and “Dharma” (Righteousness) can become part of everyone’s life.

His relationship with parents, brothers, wife, friends and enemies as well as his gurus and mentors shows how an ideal person would respond to various challenges in life and emerge stronger.

It is this set of values that have inspired numerous poets, saints and singers in India to compose Ramayana in different languages and dialects.

It is this immortal saga that has been embedded in the India’s collective cultural inheritance.

There is probably no other epic in the world that has been re-told, re-sung and re-woven in so many fascinating ways.

Sage Valmiki’s original Ramayana is known as ‘Adi Kavya’, the first epic. It is also Anadi Kavya because it is timeless, eternal and does not lose its relevance in any life context. It enchants the scholarly as well as the common, unlettered citizen. It motivates the young and old with positive thoughts leading to living a fuller life.

We draw lessons from each episode in this epic.

We are fascinated by the whole range of characters including the monkeys, birds, squirrels and demonic giants.

We celebrate the victory of goodness, righteousness, and harmony over evil, mischief and disruptive violence.

• శ్రీ రాముడి గొప్పతనం గురించి తెలుసుకోవాలి అంటే ముందుగా ఆయన్ను ఒక పాలకుడిగా, ఒక మనిషిగా భావించి ఆయన జీవితాన్ని పరిశీలిస్తే తప్ప ఆయన గొప్పతనం అర్థం కాదు. ఒక వ్యక్తిగా, రాజుగా, తనయుడిగా, అన్నగా, భర్తగా… ఇలా ఎక్కడా కూడా ధర్మం తప్పకుండా మనిషి ఎలా జీవించాలో చూపిన వాడు. 24 వేల శ్లోకాల కావ్యంలో మానవ జీవన మార్గాల ఆవిష్కరణే రామాయణం.

• రావణ వధ తరువాత అయోధ్యకు బయలుదేరే సమయంలో లక్ష్మణుడు రామునితో లంకలోనే ఉండిపోదామని అన్నప్పుడు.. ‘జననీ జన్మభూమిశ్చ స్వర్గాదపి గరీయసీ’ అని రాముడు చెప్పాడు.

• సువర్ణమయమైనప్పటికీ.. లంకా నగరములో ఉండటం నాకు రుచించదు. జన్మభూమిని మించిన స్వర్గము మరొకటి ఉండదంటూ మాతృభూమి విశిష్టతను శ్రీరాముడు తెలియజెప్పాడు.

• ఉపాధి అవకాశాల కోసం ఏదేశమేగినా.. ఎంత ఎత్తుకు ఎదిగినా.. నీకు జన్మనిచ్చిన దేశాన్ని సుసంపన్నం, సుభిక్షం చేసుకోవడానికి నీ బాధ్యతను సక్రమంగా నిర్వర్తించాలనే సందేశాన్ని రామావతారం మనకు బోధిస్తుంది.

• రాముని జీవితం నుంచి, రాముడి 16 సుగుణాల నుంచి ఈ తరం నేర్చుకోవలసింది ఎంతో ఉంది. విల్లు ఎక్కుపెట్టాల్సిన పని లేదు, రాక్షస సంహారం చేయాల్సిన అవసరమూ లేదు, అడవులకు వెళ్ళాల్సిన అగత్యమూ లేదు.

• కొడుకుగా, శిష్యునిగా, అన్నగా, భర్తగా, పాలకుడిగా, స్నేహితుడిగా రాముడు పాటించిన ధర్మ మార్గాలను అర్థం చేసుకుని ఆయన బాటలో ముందుకు సాగేలా ప్రయత్నిస్తే చాలు. విజయాలు మన వశం అవుతాయి. జనం గుండెల్లో చిరస్థాయిగా నిలిచిపోయే యశస్సు మన సొంతం అవుతుంది.

Ramayana is a treasure-house of values woven subtly into a gripping story. These books by the authors Srirama Chakradhar and Sarada Deepthi provide a novel window to this treasure.

These books will be useful for all age groups and can be a very enriching walk through the engaging and enlightening path travelled by Rama that has been illuminated by Sage Valmiki.

I compliment the Author, Rallabandi Srirama Chakradhar and Co-Author, Amara Sarada Deepthi as well as the entire Team Thavaasmi for bringing out this excellent publication.

Jai Hind!”