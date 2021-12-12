Laying of Artificial Turf at Hnahthial, Mizoram to Promote Sports in the Region under Ministry of Doner

In order to develop and promote sports in the region and also to encourage and promote the highly talented youths of the area to rise not only in the national but also in the international level as well, North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of Devolvement of North Eastern Region have sanctioned a project for Laying of Artificial Turf at Hnahthial, Mizoram.

The project was sanctioned in 2017 for a project cost of Rs. 682.90 Lakhs which was fully funded by NEC. The project was implemented by the Mizoram State Sports Council.