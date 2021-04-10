Launches 2nd Innings of the MyTeam Image Card – Special Cricket Edition Debit & Credit Cards for Rajasthan Royals Fans

Udaipur : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today announced that it is the proud official partner of Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive year. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Rajasthan Royals fans for the Kotak MyTeam Image Card last year, KMBL is introducing the 2nd innings of the MyTeam Card this year – a range of Cricket-themed Debit and Credit Cards, designed especially for ardent fans of Rajasthan Royals.

The Kotak MyTeam Image Cricket Edition range of Debit and Credit Cards feature striking team visuals of the players, the Rajasthan Royals logo & watermark, and the official team colours, making the card a perfect reward for every Rajasthan Royals supporter. The Kotak MyTeam Image Card is available for a special price of Rs 199/- only.

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Rajasthan Royals. After an enthralling series with Australia, followed by England, a cricket-loving nation that eats, breathes and lives cricket is all set for more. And Kotak is ready with a delightful offering for fans. As they cheer for their side, fans of Rajasthan Royals can enjoy a pocket-sized replica of their favourite team with the Kotak MyTeam card.”

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “Rajasthan Royals is extremely pleased to continue its association with Kotak Mahindra Bank for the second consecutive season. As a franchise, our endeavour is to thrill our supporters with our efforts on the field of play, while at the same time building a deeper relationship with them off it with some engaging offerings and more touchpoints. Kotak’s RR image debit and credit cards are a perfect example of this. The feedback from our fans has been fantastic and we hope to build a long-term partnership with Kotak over the years.”

Both existing and new KMBL customers can apply for their preferred Kotak MyTeam Image debit and/or credit card by visiting the website at www.kotak.com or by logging into net banking or mobile banking.

