Agartala businessman hired contract killers, paid 12.50L to get brother murdered in Udaipur

‘Was in physical relationship with deceased’s wife’

Udaipur : In a major success, Udaipur police cracked a blind murder case that had taken place in November last year of an unidentified body that was found from Udaisagar lakeshore. Someone had killed the unidentified person and thrown him in the lake packed inside a sack after tying his hands and legs.The body was discovered on 16 November and after failing to find any claimants, the police had arranged the cremation done with the help of a voluntary organisation. However, the clothes, belongings and pictures were taken in a police record.

” The unidentified body was of UttamDas (45) resident of Nagpada, Agartala West of Tripura. We have arrested the deceased’s elder brother TapanDas (51), Rupa Das (40) wife of UttamDas and five Udaipur youths Rakesh Lohar (25), SurendraLohar (30),Sanjay Harijan (32),Ajay Yadav (26) and Jaivardhan Shaktawat (24) for the murder and criminal conspiracy” Udaipur SP Rajiv Pachar said. The investigation revealed TapanDas was in illegal relationship with his younger brother’s wife Rupa and therefore to remove UttamDas from their way, he planned the murder. He knew one Rakesh Lohar in Udaipur and hence contacted and hired him to get UttamDas killed in Udaipur. He paid 12.50lakh rupees to Rakesh for the murder.

How the elder brother planned the murder conspiracy is gripping, said the officer. Tapandas sent Uttamdas to Udaipur via Jaipur on the pretext of seeing a site for business prospects. The plan was to get Uttamdas killed on the way to Udaipur however, it did not work out and TapanDas himself arrived Udaipur. He alongwith his aide Rakesh and the accused hired an Innova car and took TapanDas along. The men bought beer and meat on the way and boozed in the car. While Uttamdas got down to relieve himself, TapanDas laced his drink with sleeping pills. After consuming the sedatives, Uttamdas fell unconscious and Jaivardhan strangled him to death with a belt.Later Ajay Yadav and Jaivardhan dumped the body in a sack and threw it in Udaisagar lake with a heavy stone tied to the sack so that the body does not resurface easily. Tapandas returned home and told the family that UttamDas would stay in Udaipur for business related work.” He told Rupa the truth about her husband’s murder and both of them were happy. One month later Tapandas cooked a false story to break about Uttamdas death to the family. He said Uttamdas contracted coronavirus and died in Udaipur and his cremation has been held by the authorities” Pachar said. He even organised a prayer meeting and held rituals for the departed soul.

Bid to get death certificate exposed the murderers

The police would never have known the truth had Rupa not tried to get a fake death certificate of her husband made. To become successor of his ancestral property, insurance money, Rupa required the death certificate and again TapanDas contacted Rakesh Lohar. An informer tipped about their efforts to have applied for a death certificate to constable Prahlad of the District Special Team who have been trying to get clues of the dead body since November. Police team was sent to Agartala and Guwahati where the truth was exposed. The seven accused have been arrested and the police would find the belt and the car which was used for the murder. The district special team and cops from PratapNagar police station would be rewarded for their diligence, the SP said

