Lakshmi Vilas Bank gains on getting nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through rights issue | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Lakshmi Vilas Bank gains on getting nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through rights issue

The Lakshmi Vilas Bank is currently trading at Rs. 17.85, down by 0.05 points or 0.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 17.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 17.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 18.50 and Rs. 17.55 respectively. So far 119002 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 25.18 on 30-Jun-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.45 on 31-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 20.00 and Rs. 17.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 595.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 6.80%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.27% and 75.75% respectively.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has received approval from board of directors for raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares or such other eligible securities of the Bank, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore, by way of a rights issue, on such terms (to be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board at a later date).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank offers a wide range of services such as Deposits, loan, MSME, Online Services, NRI services, Wealth Management Services and Personal banking services etc.