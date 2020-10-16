Reliance Industries inches up after its arm receives subscription amount from Mubadala, ADIA | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Reliance Industries inches up after its arm receives subscription amount from Mubadala, ADIA

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2207.60, up by 2.05 points or 0.09% from its previous closing of Rs. 2205.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2214.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2232.00 and Rs. 2205.15 respectively. So far 100601 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 867.82 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2304.20 and Rs. 2195.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1499481.84 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.54% and 11.10% respectively.

Reliance Industries’ subsidiary company — Reliance Retail Ventures has received the subscription amount from Mubadala & ADIA and allotted equity shares. MIC Redwood 1 RSC (Mubadala) subscribed to 91,572,004 equity shares for an amount of Rs 6247.50 crore.

Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC (acting in its capacity as trustee of ‘Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust’) (ADIA) has subscribed to 80,798,827 equity shares aggregating to Rs 5512.50 crore.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.