Delta Manufacturing shines as its arm completes sale of certain business assets, stake in Pilamec

Delta Manufacturing is currently trading at Rs. 70.60, up by 3.35 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 67.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 70.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 70.60 and Rs. 70.20 respectively. So far 705 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 70.60 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 17.00 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 70.60 and Rs. 55.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 76.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 71.23%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.09% and 28.68% respectively.

Delta Manufacturing’s wholly owned subsidiary – MagDev has completed the sale of certain business assets and its stake in Pilamec. Earlier, the company had entered into agreements with Bunting Magnetics Europe for sale of certain business assets and its stake in Pilamec.

Delta Manufacturing is a leading hard ferrite magnet (Anisotropic & Isotropic) manufacturer based in India.

