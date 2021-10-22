IDBI Bank moves up on reporting 77% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

IDBI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 56.65, up by 1.05 points or 1.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 55.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 56.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 57.25 and Rs. 55.90 respectively. So far 311625 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 65.25 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 26.35 on 27-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 65.25 and Rs. 54.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 59783.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 94.71%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.80% and 4.48% respectively.

IDBI Bank has reported 74.82% rise in its net profit at Rs 567.12 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 324.40 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 10.21% at Rs 5000.64 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 5569.35 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 76.94% rise in its net profit after Minority Interest & Share of Loss in associate of Rs 588.54 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 332.62 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 9.93% at Rs 5059.20 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 5616.71 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

