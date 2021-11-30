Kamdhenu surges on planning to list paints entity on bourses

Kamdhenu is currently trading at Rs. 224.10, up by 1.00 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 223.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 210.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 227.00 and Rs. 210.30 respectively. So far 20427 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 280.00 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 74.00 on 01-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 236.55 and Rs. 210.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 591.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.29%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.64% and 35.08% respectively.

Kamdhenu Group is planning to list its paints entity on bourses following the completion of the demerger process. Kamdhenu is in the process of separating its steel and paints business with an aim to increase its reach and customer base in the market.

Kamdhenu is the largest manufacturer of international quality Steel Bars in India. The product range of the company includes TMT/HSD Bars, Structural Steel, Wirebond, Plywood, PVC Pipes, etc. The company also in the business segment of power, steels, paints.