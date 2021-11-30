Swarnim Vijay Bike Rally : Koteshwar To Laungewala

Jaipur : Swarnim Vijay Varsh Bike rally from Koteshwar, Gujarat to Laungewala was flagged off by Lieutenant General PS Minhas General Officer Commanding, Desert Corps on 29th November 2021.

A total of 60 riders from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, BSF, Coast Guard, Media persons and JAWA motorcycles are participating in the rally. They will traverse through Bhuj, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and the rally will finally culminate at Laungewala on 05 December 2021, coinciding with the Laungewala Day celebrations covering a distance of approx 1500 kms over a period of eight days.

Flagging off the rally, the General Officer Commanding, Desert Corps said that this is a historic year and it is important for us to remember the supreme sacrifice made by our veterans guarding our borders and defending our territory from the nefarious designs of the enemy. He added that such events are important to connect with the people and remind them of the valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces so that they remember the price paid for freedom and sovereignty.

He wished good luck to all the participants and lauded their spirit of adventure. The General Officer Commanding also thanked JAWA motorcycles for their support to the rally. The rally is being held in collaboration with JAWA Motorcycles, as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations being held across the country, to mark the 50th year of victory of our nation over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

The riders will interact with war veterans of the 1971 war and other veterans of the Armed Forces. The riders will also visit schools and colleges and connect with the youth of the country, to highlight the valour and sacrifice of Indian Army with an aim to rekindle the spirit of patriotism in the people and showcase the indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces.