‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala is giving major beach vibes with her new pool pictures

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is having the time of her life at an exotic beach destination, shared a few bewitching pictures from her vacation. Shefali Jariwala looked gorgeous in a stunning beach wear. Earlier, she wrote, “She dreams in shades of #blue …#ocean #love #mykindofplace #maldives #oceanlove #sunnyday #thursday #goodvibes.” Known for her performance on the peppy track ‘Kaanta Laga,’ Shefali is vacationing at the beach destination with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. Known for her striking features, Shefali has featured in several music videos but she shot to fame after her 2002 video album ‘Kaanta Laga’. Shefali has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s movie ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. Apart from this, Shefali Jariwala has featured in the remix versions of the songs ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar’ and ‘Maal Bhari Aahe’, as well as in Meet Bros’ music video ‘Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’.

