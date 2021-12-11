Ashok Leyland’s light commercial vehicle bags CII Design Excellence Award

Ashok Leyland’s light commercial vehicle ‘BADA DOST’ has bagged the CII Design Excellence Award under the ‘Mobility Design: Four-wheelers commercial vehicle’ category. This is a testament to the company’s efforts to create designs that meet the expectations of its customers, improve the driver’s experience, while at the same time create a vehicle that is efficient in the transportation of goods.

BADA DOST was built on the strong foundation laid by the DOST brand known for reliability, mileage, and comfort. Equipped with a BS-VI engine, it has two variants i4 and i3 offering the best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,400 kg respectively.

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship company in India, is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company’s products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles.