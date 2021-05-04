JSW Steel’s subsidiary — JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc has signed a long-term agreement with Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) for the conversion of carbon steel slabs manufactured at JSW Steel USA’s facility in Mingo Junction, OH into hot rolled coils at ATI’s Hot Rolling and Processing Facility (HRPF) in Brackenridge, PA. As per the terms of the agreement, ATI is expected to hot-roll a significant percentage of carbon steel slabs produced by JSW Steel USA.

The agreement expands JSW Steel USA’s ability to supply high quality hot rolled products required by its customers in the US thus enhancing its product portfolio. Securing access to ATI’s HRPF – one of the world’s most powerful hot-rolling mills – enables JSW Steel USA to produce materials that maintain high-strength at high temperatures. At the same time, ATI increases its capacity utilization of its highly automated HRPF in a capital-efficient manner that provides a reliable source of operating cash flow.

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India having units in Karnataka and Maharashtra producing crude steel, long steel and flat steel products.

Please share this news







