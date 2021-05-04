Motherson Sumi Systems successfully completes acquisition of Bombardier’s EWIS

Motherson Sumi Systems through its Mexican subsidiary, Motherson Rolling Stocks S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRS), has successfully completed the acquisition of assets and activities of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) performed at Bombardier Transportation’s manufacturing site in Huehuetoca, Mexico (BT Ensambles México).

MRS is part of the Motherson Rolling Stock Division which designs and manufactures electrical cabinets, power packs and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock manufacturers. The company has supported Bombardier’s transformation process over the last years and the successful closure of this acquisition in Mexico is in alignment with the same. In the past the company had also acquired Bombardier’s UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in Derby.

Motherson Sumi Systems, including its subsidiaries and JVs is one of the leading manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger cars and a leading supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.

