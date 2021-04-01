Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains after its JV gets final approval for Nystatin, Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at Rs. 970.15, up by 5.00 points or 0.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 965.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 964.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 977.80 and Rs. 959.05 respectively. So far 7332 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1150.00 on 18-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 527.00 on 01-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 977.80 and Rs. 920.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18979.15 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.78%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.10% and 13.12% respectively.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ joint venture (JV) — Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 100,000 units/gram and 1 mg/gram. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 100,000 • units/gram and 1 mg/gram, of Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream, USP is indicated for the treatment of cutaneous candidiasis; it has been demonstrated that the nystatinsteroid combination provides greater benefit than the nystatin component alone during the first few days of treatment.

Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream, USP has an estimated market size of $ 19 million for twelve months ending December 2020. The company has a cumulative total of 139 ANDA approvals (123 final approvals and 16 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of Healthcare since 1907.

Please share this news







