M&M reports 61% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company has reported 93.63% fall in its net profit of Rs 77.19 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 1212.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company marginally increased by 1.67% at Rs 12103.05 crore for Q2FY21 as compared Rs 11903.79 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 61.06% fall in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 135.56 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 348.14 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company marginally decreased by 1.23% at Rs 23851.74 crore for Q2FY21 as compared Rs 24149.42 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.