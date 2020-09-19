Jaypore and Creative Dignity Launch Second Edition of Artisan Direct Campaign in Rajasthan

Jaypore, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has partnered with Creative Dignity to launch the second edition of Artisan Direct Campaign in Rajasthan. Artisan Direct is a 10-day campaign, enabling artisans to reach customers digitally. The brand is offering its wide-reach and a pan-India customer base through its ecommerce platform to artisans from the state, giving them access to new markets and sustained livelihood opportunities.

Jaypore has partnered with Creative Dignity, a zero-margin voluntary platform, to provide relief to artisan community severely hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. Under the ‘Artisan Direct’ campaign of Creative Dignity, which is scheduled to begin from September 18, 2020, the collaboration will feature work of over 50 artisans from Rajasthan on Jaypore.com. Exclusive products categories such as Zardosi saris, lac jewellery, carved stone jewellery, gemstone statues, Tarkashi boxes will be showcased under this campaign. The campaign will be live for 10 days, giving these artisans from the state a platform to sell their products to customers across the country.

Creative Dignity and Jaypore will help the artisans boost their business further, by providing training in the field of ecommerce including templates for catalogue making, photography, pricing, and logistics management. These sales campaigns are being promoted by FICCI FLO at the national level. The brand will not only provide an online marketplace to these artisans for marketing their products but will also engage with them to train on making the products more attractive, appealing, and sellable across the ecommerce platforms. These training programs are backed by the volunteers from premier Design Institutes in India as well as designers and NGOs. Continuous training is being given to the artisans by expert volunteers in their villages, which usually has limited facilities.

Rashmi Shukla, Brand Head, Jaypore says, “Jaypore as a brand has always been vocal about local since inception. India’s rich Craft and Craftsmen are at the heart and soul of the brand. We have always taken pride in providing a platform to the Craft and Artisan community to showcase India’s exquisite craft heritage. The ongoing pandemic has posed a severe challenge of sustenance to craftsmen across nation, endangering our craft and talent. We have partnered with Creative Dignity to support the craft community, by doing a non-profit engagement so that these artisans get the maximum benefits. This collaboration will help us

stimulate the handicraft environment in the country and ultimately strengthen our collective national motto of ‘Make in India’.”

“The first edition of the campaign held for the artisans of Gujarat was successfully concluded and was of immense interest to Jaypore’s audience, the product being artisanal and completely in line with what our customers look for. We showcased products like sarees in ajrakh block prints, bandhani sarees, mud mirror work accessories, leather bags and more. Through the campaign in Rajasthan, we aim to benefit over 100 skilled artisans from the state by providing them our platform without taking any incentives and sustainable livelihood”, Rashmi Shukla added.

Jaypore is an important partner of the Artisan Direct Campaign. The campaign enables artisans to become digitally aligned, while online partners voluntarily reduce margins to create attractive offers to consumers during campaign periods. It becomes a win-win for all, as consumers shop feeling good about helping artisans and are still getting good prices on the products.

Jaypore will be bringing a positive impact on about 250 artisans with this initiative over a period of time. The brand has tried to reach out to smaller enterprises, who lack their own supply chain backend; women-led enterprises and artisans, which had built-up inventory and those who were most vulnerable owing to their financial condition. Jaypore is planning to engage with these artisans on continuing basis even post the campaign and plans to extend support to the artisans across the country in the near future. All products of the artisans are available for purchase through the ‘Direct to Artisan’ page on Jaypore.com