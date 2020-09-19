3 kids drown in pond in Rajsamand village

Udaipur : Three kids drowned when they slipped into deep waters while they had gone to quench their thirst in a pond in Bhadla village under Amet police station limits of Rajsamand district. Two kids were brother and sister while the third one was their paternal cousin. A pall of gloom descended the area and fire was not lit in any of the kitchens in the village.

ASI Arjunlal of Amet police station said the tragedy took place around 3 pm. The deceased Lokesh (13) son of Narayanlal Salvi, his sister Nirma (11) and their paternal cousin Eishwarlal (11) son of Bhaluram, all residents of Bhadla village had taken their goats for grazing in the morning. The children were thirsty and so they went to the village pond to drink some water. The clay was slippery due to rains. The girl slipped on the edge and fell inside the pond.

To save her, the two boys too stepped inside one after the other and sank into depth. Some children who were playing nearby saw the kids drowning and shouted for help. Men working in fields ran to rescue but they could only find the bodies. Police shifted the bodies to hospital and after autopsies they were given to the family.

